$0.89 EPS Expected for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to report earnings per share of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.86. Tetra Tech posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tetra Tech.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $599.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.72 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.77%. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTEK. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

In related news, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $1,598,826.17. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 69,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,249,691.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $664,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,742.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,556 shares of company stock worth $3,277,870 in the last three months. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $211,897,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,958,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,708,000 after purchasing an additional 721,009 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,728,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,034,000 after buying an additional 422,687 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth $48,538,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,790,000 after buying an additional 228,916 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $123.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.97. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $144.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tetra Tech (TTEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.