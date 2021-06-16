$0.98 EPS Expected for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) to announce $0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty Two analysts have issued estimates for Shopify’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the lowest is $0.26. Shopify posted earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $7.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $9.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHOP. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Shopify to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Susquehanna upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,397.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 133.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 142.9% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP stock traded up $45.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,366.30. 2,309,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,529. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.08, a P/E/G ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify has a 52-week low of $810.59 and a 52-week high of $1,499.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,189.12.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

