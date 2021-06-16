-$1.06 EPS Expected for Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) to report earnings per share of ($1.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allakos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.02) and the lowest is ($1.14). Allakos posted earnings of ($0.80) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Allakos will report full-year earnings of ($4.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.83) to ($4.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($5.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.64) to ($4.48). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allakos.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALLK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Allakos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.25.

NASDAQ ALLK opened at $91.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.20. Allakos has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $157.98.

In other Allakos news, CFO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $2,155,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $218,176.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,167 shares of company stock worth $19,302,191 over the last three months. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Allakos during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allakos in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 71.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 13.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

