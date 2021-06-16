$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) will post sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the lowest is $1.06 billion. Axalta Coating Systems reported sales of $652.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year sales of $4.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AXTA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

AXTA stock opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 87.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $34.20.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

