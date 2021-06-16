$1.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) to post $1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings. Grand Canyon Education posted earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full-year earnings of $6.19 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Grand Canyon Education.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.89 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 17.53%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $90.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.01. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $75.64 and a twelve month high of $115.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

