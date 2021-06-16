$1.95 Million in Sales Expected for AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to announce sales of $1.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $400,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.50 million. AC Immune reported sales of $1.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full-year sales of $58.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.50 million to $81.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $56.71 million, with estimates ranging from $26.62 million to $86.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a negative net margin of 405.01%. The business had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACIU. Zacks Investment Research lowered AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of AC Immune by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of AC Immune by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 115,509 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of AC Immune by 1,225.6% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 225,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 208,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of AC Immune during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune stock opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. AC Immune has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $526.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.63.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

