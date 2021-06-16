$111.26 Million in Sales Expected for IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) to announce sales of $111.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for IBEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $112.48 million. IBEX reported sales of $100.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBEX will report full-year sales of $446.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $446.13 million to $447.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $486.80 million, with estimates ranging from $484.81 million to $489.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. IBEX had a positive return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IBEX shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IBEX in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.12. IBEX has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $344.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in IBEX by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its position in shares of IBEX by 0.7% in the first quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 136,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of IBEX by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of IBEX by 23.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IBEX by 8.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

