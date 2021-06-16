111,095 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Bought by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 111,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,782,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.1% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 70,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.32. The stock had a trading volume of 148,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,276,156. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.11. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

