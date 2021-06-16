115,710 Shares in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Purchased by Main Management ETF Advisors LLC

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 115,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,000. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $494,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 334.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.63. 17,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,490,977. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.60. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $64.49.

