$125.65 Million in Sales Expected for AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) to announce $125.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.09 million and the highest is $127.86 million. AssetMark Financial posted sales of $99.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year sales of $508.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $505.00 million to $510.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $575.86 million, with estimates ranging from $556.00 million to $613.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. AssetMark Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised shares of AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

In other AssetMark Financial news, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $1,608,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,135.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $225,820.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,849 shares of company stock worth $2,054,733. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMK opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. AssetMark Financial has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $29.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.98. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.13 and a beta of 1.15.

AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

