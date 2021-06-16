$13.64 Billion in Sales Expected for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to announce sales of $13.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AbbVie’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.72 billion and the lowest is $13.58 billion. AbbVie posted sales of $10.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year sales of $55.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $55.86 billion to $56.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $59.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $58.71 billion to $61.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Mizuho raised their price target on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.07.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $115.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.72. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $118.28. The firm has a market cap of $204.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 225,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,206,000 after purchasing an additional 29,528 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.5% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

