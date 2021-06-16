$158.38 Million in Sales Expected for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will post sales of $158.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $163.93 million and the lowest is $153.92 million. Precision Drilling posted sales of $136.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year sales of $784.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $759.93 million to $803.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $955.75 million, with estimates ranging from $895.31 million to $981.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Precision Drilling.
Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.47). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $236.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.39 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE PDS opened at $40.16 on Wednesday. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $534.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 3.12.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDS. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at $36,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 10.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.
Precision Drilling Company Profile
Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.
