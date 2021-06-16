158,952 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Bought by Titan Capital Management LLC CA

Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 158,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,273,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 8.6% of Titan Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 70,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.83. The stock had a trading volume of 352,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,276,156. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.11. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

