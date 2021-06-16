$185.56 Million in Sales Expected for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) will announce $185.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $202.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $176.10 million. Centennial Resource Development reported sales of $90.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 105%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year sales of $775.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $741.44 million to $852.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $866.77 million, with estimates ranging from $736.17 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Centennial Resource Development.

CDEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Johnson Rice upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.57.

Shares of CDEV opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 6.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.85. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $6.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 13,773 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

