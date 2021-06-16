1World Price Tops $0.0926 on Major Exchanges (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 16th. One 1World coin can now be bought for about $0.0926 or 0.00000239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 1World has a market capitalization of $3.44 million and approximately $10,497.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 1World has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00061039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00023381 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.61 or 0.00763599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00083486 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,992.28 or 0.07729407 BTC.

1World Profile

1World (CRYPTO:1WO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

1World Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

