$2.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to post sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.11 billion. Camping World reported sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year sales of $6.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $7.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 1,838.22% and a net margin of 3.23%. Camping World’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CWH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist increased their price objective on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.30.

NYSE CWH opened at $37.88 on Wednesday. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

In related news, COO Tamara Ward sold 11,954 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $440,026.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.18 per share, with a total value of $100,609.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,008,209.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 743,584 shares of company stock valued at $34,235,681 in the last ninety days. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at $3,264,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Camping World by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in Camping World during the first quarter valued at $4,787,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Camping World by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 358,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Camping World by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. 40.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

