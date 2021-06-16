$2.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) will report sales of $2.03 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.95 billion. Camping World posted sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year sales of $6.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $7.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Camping World.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 1,838.22% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

CWH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Camping World has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.30.

Shares of CWH opened at $37.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Camping World has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $49.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is 11.29%.

In other news, COO Tamara Ward sold 11,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $440,026.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.18 per share, with a total value of $100,609.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,003 shares in the company, valued at $24,008,209.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 743,584 shares of company stock worth $34,235,681 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWH. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Camping World during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camping World (CWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.