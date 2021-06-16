$2.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) to report $2.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Yum China’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.48 billion and the highest is $2.50 billion. Yum China reported sales of $1.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum China will report full-year sales of $10.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.42 billion to $10.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.26 billion to $12.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YUMC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.34.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $68.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Yum China has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $69.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Yum China by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 67.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736,443 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 526.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 12.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

