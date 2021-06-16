$2.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) to announce $2.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.50 billion. Yum China reported sales of $1.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum China will report full-year sales of $10.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.42 billion to $10.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.26 billion to $12.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Yum China’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Yum China has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.34.

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Yum China by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Yum China by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $68.05 on Wednesday. Yum China has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

