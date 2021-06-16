207,875 Shares in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Acquired by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 207,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,873,000. PRA Health Sciences comprises approximately 1.2% of Carlson Capital L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Carlson Capital L P owned approximately 0.32% of PRA Health Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 15.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1,078.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth $177,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total transaction of $341,544.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRAH shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $196.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAH traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.29. The stock had a trading volume of 8,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.49. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.79 and a 52 week high of $175.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

