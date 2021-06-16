$287.23 Million in Sales Expected for Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) will announce sales of $287.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Verso’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $282.45 million and the highest is $292.00 million. Verso posted sales of $268.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Verso will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $282.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.63 million. Verso had a negative net margin of 20.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%.

VRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verso by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Verso by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture acquired a new position in shares of Verso during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,771,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Verso by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 50,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCW Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Verso by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 2,234,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,853,000 after acquiring an additional 40,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRS opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $565.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.38. Verso has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $18.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Verso’s payout ratio is currently -10.15%.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

