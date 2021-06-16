$3.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) to report sales of $3.45 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Adient’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.43 billion and the highest is $3.47 billion. Adient reported sales of $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year sales of $14.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.78 billion to $14.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.93 billion to $16.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Adient.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADNT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $48.60 on Wednesday. Adient has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.60.

In other Adient news, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $36,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,707.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $209,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $289,614. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 3.1% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 138,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,185,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,152,000 after acquiring an additional 381,935 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 85.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 29,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adient in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adient (ADNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.