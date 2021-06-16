$3.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to announce earnings of $3.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.09. Molina Healthcare reported earnings per share of $4.79 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $13.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.10 to $13.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $16.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.30 to $17.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.31.

MOH opened at $247.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $151.40 and a 1-year high of $273.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.68.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total transaction of $78,891.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total value of $824,663.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,004,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987 in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 395.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

