31,705 Shares in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Acquired by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 19,860 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,428,560. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Canopy Growth Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.11.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 311.30%. The business had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.72) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners raised Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight Capital raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.41.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

