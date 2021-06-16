$33.14 Million in Sales Expected for Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) will announce $33.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Iteris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.48 million and the highest is $33.81 million. Iteris reported sales of $28.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year sales of $137.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.79 million to $141.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $161.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Iteris.

Get Iteris alerts:

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 8.65%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ITI. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Iteris in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other Iteris news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 36,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $253,468.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,040.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd Kreter sold 27,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $186,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,292.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,700 shares of company stock valued at $533,772. Company insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Iteris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,147,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Iteris in the 1st quarter worth about $3,110,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Iteris by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 594,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 371,647 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Iteris by 11.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,057,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,867,000 after buying an additional 323,474 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris in the first quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.35% of the company’s stock.

ITI stock opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.68 million, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.43. Iteris has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $7.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iteris (ITI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.