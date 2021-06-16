$34.10 Million in Sales Expected for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will post sales of $34.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.40 million. Mesa Laboratories reported sales of $29.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year sales of $144.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.30 million to $148.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $153.33 million, with estimates ranging from $148.78 million to $160.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 2.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In related news, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $1,340,522.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,590,786. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,247,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,303 shares of company stock worth $3,151,053. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLAB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MLAB opened at $263.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 453.97 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.40. Mesa Laboratories has a 1-year low of $207.54 and a 1-year high of $307.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

