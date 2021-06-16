$36.10 Million in Sales Expected for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) to announce sales of $36.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.99 million. TPG RE Finance Trust posted sales of $44.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year sales of $148.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $144.30 million to $151.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $149.09 million, with estimates ranging from $148.28 million to $149.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TPG RE Finance Trust.

TRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRTX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 93.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter worth about $117,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 29.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRTX opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.63. TPG RE Finance Trust has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 403.01, a current ratio of 403.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.97.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

