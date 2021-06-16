$363.70 Million in Sales Expected for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) will announce sales of $363.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nutanix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $372.15 million and the lowest is $356.00 million. Nutanix posted sales of $327.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $37.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.75. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.88. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $37.98.

In other news, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $697,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Nutanix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Nutanix by 2.2% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nutanix by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in Nutanix by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

