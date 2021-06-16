$37.53 Million in Sales Expected for Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) will announce sales of $37.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.80 million and the lowest is $37.26 million. Kingstone Companies reported sales of $30.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year sales of $155.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $154.86 million to $155.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $153.09 million, with estimates ranging from $146.48 million to $159.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.30 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KINS. TheStreet raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Kingstone Companies stock opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kingstone Companies has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The stock has a market cap of $88.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -533.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KINS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.9% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 32,196 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 37,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 141,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

