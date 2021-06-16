38,888 Shares in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Playtika during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Playtika during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Playtika during the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in Playtika during the 1st quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Playtika during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Playtika from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Playtika from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Playtika has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.58.

PLTK stock opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.59. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.13 and a 12-month high of $36.06.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.07 million. Playtika’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

