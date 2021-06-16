$45.65 Million in Sales Expected for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) to post $45.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.70 million to $47.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties reported sales of $24.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full-year sales of $189.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $176.80 million to $202.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $237.30 million, with estimates ranging from $189.00 million to $285.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Innovative Industrial Properties.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.63.

In related news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,166 shares of company stock valued at $119,098. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 19,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 218.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 28,465 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIPR opened at $189.25 on Wednesday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $85.40 and a 52 week high of $222.08. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 280.52, a current ratio of 280.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.27.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.