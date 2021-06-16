45,800 Shares in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBRX. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ImmunityBio from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

IBRX stock opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.79. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $45.42.

In other news, Director Barry J. Simon sold 14,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $241,189.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,212,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,689,398.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry J. Simon sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $339,992.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,212,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,464,522.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

