$475.73 Million in Sales Expected for At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) will report sales of $475.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for At Home Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $440.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $515.20 million. At Home Group posted sales of $515.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full year sales of $1.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover At Home Group.

Get At Home Group alerts:

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.74 million. At Home Group had a return on equity of 61.69% and a net margin of 12.74%. At Home Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOME. Loop Capital raised their target price on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of At Home Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.94.

HOME opened at $35.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.53. At Home Group has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In related news, insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $72,076.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,415.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $48,598.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,600.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,213 shares of company stock worth $2,029,046. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in At Home Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in At Home Group in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on At Home Group (HOME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.