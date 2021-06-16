$57.25 Million in Sales Expected for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will report sales of $57.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.60 million. First Mid Bancshares posted sales of $45.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year sales of $226.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $223.60 million to $228.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $228.05 million, with estimates ranging from $227.50 million to $228.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.47. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $54.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.65 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $42.86 on Wednesday. First Mid Bancshares has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.30 million, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMBH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. THB Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $516,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 958,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

