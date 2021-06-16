$61.36 Million in Sales Expected for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will report sales of $61.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bill.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.91 million and the highest is $61.83 million. Bill.com reported sales of $42.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year sales of $221.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $220.90 million to $221.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $285.74 million, with estimates ranging from $260.00 million to $300.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BILL. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.71.

In related news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $292,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 8,358 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,033,466.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,964 shares of company stock valued at $16,773,244. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Bill.com by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Bill.com by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Bill.com by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Bill.com by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $159.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.39 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $75.17 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.31.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

