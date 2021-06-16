657,226 Shares in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Purchased by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 657,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,544,000. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors owned about 0.22% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,621,000 after purchasing an additional 307,574 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,709,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,370,000 after acquiring an additional 44,747 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,035,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,341,000 after acquiring an additional 85,499 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $11,077,000. Finally, Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,053,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,908,313. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.18. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $22.47.

