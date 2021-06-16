$68.69 Million in Sales Expected for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) will report sales of $68.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Certara’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.70 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Certara will report full-year sales of $282.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $281.29 million to $285.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $326.79 million, with estimates ranging from $321.49 million to $335.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Certara.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.40.

Shares of CERT stock opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.44. Certara has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $41.79.

In other Certara news, insider Robert Aspbury sold 19,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $533,976.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 375,451 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,693.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $209,220,522.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,802,429 shares of company stock valued at $212,554,935. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ratan Capital Management LP raised its position in Certara by 121.4% during the first quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 154,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 84,977 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Certara by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 748,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,436,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the first quarter worth $690,000. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its stake in shares of Certara by 13.2% during the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 258,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after buying an additional 30,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the first quarter worth $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Certara (CERT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.