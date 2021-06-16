$719.70 Million in Sales Expected for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) to announce sales of $719.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $676.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $751.34 million. Travel + Leisure posted sales of $343.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 109.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.13 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on TNL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

NYSE TNL opened at $62.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.13. Travel + Leisure has a 12 month low of $25.78 and a 12 month high of $68.26. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.49 and a beta of 1.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -127.66%.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $410,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

