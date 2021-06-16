$72.95 Million in Sales Expected for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) to report sales of $72.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.00 million. iRhythm Technologies reported sales of $50.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full-year sales of $302.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $279.60 million to $320.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $328.10 million, with estimates ranging from $272.00 million to $360.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.35 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS.

IRTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $63.19 on Wednesday. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $59.64 and a 1-year high of $286.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.72 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 37.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

