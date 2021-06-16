$77.20 Million in Sales Expected for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) will announce $77.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.40 million. Veritex posted sales of $87.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full-year sales of $319.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $317.00 million to $322.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $334.90 million, with estimates ranging from $332.50 million to $337.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Veritex.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Veritex had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.55 million.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. Veritex has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $36.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 43.59%.

In other news, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $865,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 173,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,469.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $540,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 414,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,941,100.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,050. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in Veritex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 110,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Veritex by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritex (VBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.