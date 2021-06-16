$79.45 Million in Sales Expected for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) to post sales of $79.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $78.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $80.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty reported sales of $64.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year sales of $351.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $347.30 million to $356.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $379.43 million, with estimates ranging from $368.90 million to $393.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELF. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.

ELF stock opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.35 and a beta of 2.07.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 1,685 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $48,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,366,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 18,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $551,271.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,860.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,020 shares of company stock valued at $9,959,376 over the last three months. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 91.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,515,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,818,000 after buying an additional 3,113,256 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 7,848.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 928,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,907,000 after acquiring an additional 916,663 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,620,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 138.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,163,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,215,000 after purchasing an additional 674,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,061,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,470,000 after buying an additional 622,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

