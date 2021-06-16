80,722 Shares in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 80,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vale by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vale by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 93,900 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Vale by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 361,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 59,827 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vale by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vale by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

VALE opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $113.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $23.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.80.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 22.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VALE. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. HSBC raised their price target on Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vale from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 price target on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

