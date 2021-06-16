$81.49 Million in Sales Expected for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) to announce sales of $81.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $81.30 million to $81.76 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted sales of $76.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year sales of $341.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $338.32 million to $345.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $395.00 million, with estimates ranging from $377.49 million to $406.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRHC. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Truist downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.18.

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $45.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.95. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $69.31.

In other news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $28,953.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,372.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,809,466. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,834 in the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,012,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,613,000 after purchasing an additional 273,434 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 741,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,783,000 after acquiring an additional 264,674 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,942,000 after acquiring an additional 23,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

