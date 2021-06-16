8PAY (8PAY) Market Cap Reaches $393,828.98

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $393,828.98 and approximately $15,151.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for $0.0389 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, 8PAY has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00060564 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.00145213 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.12 or 0.00181611 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.98 or 0.00955685 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,662.46 or 1.00138696 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

