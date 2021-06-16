90,325 Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Purchased by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 90,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in The Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $6,345,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,384,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,759,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. South State CORP. raised its position in The Mosaic by 52.5% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 138,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 47,617 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in The Mosaic by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 632,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in The Mosaic by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,482,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,042,000 after acquiring an additional 71,622 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOS has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. VTB Capital cut shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Shares of NYSE MOS traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.56. The stock had a trading volume of 465,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,749,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.76. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

