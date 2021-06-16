A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 534 ($6.98). A.G. BARR shares last traded at GBX 526 ($6.87), with a volume of 257,440 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAG. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Friday, May 28th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 515 ($6.73) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of £589.27 million and a PE ratio of 30.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 522.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

In related news, insider Jonathan David Kemp acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 495 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of £39,600 ($51,737.65). Insiders acquired 8,114 shares of company stock worth $4,019,980 over the last ninety days.

A.G. BARR Company Profile (LON:BAG)

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

