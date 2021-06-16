Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF) Short Interest Update

Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 135,200 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the May 13th total of 97,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 135.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ACPGF opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. Acacia Pharma Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47.
About Acacia Pharma Group
Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Pharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Pharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.