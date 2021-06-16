Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 317,506 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 74.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,506 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of CarGurus worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in CarGurus by 2,456.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CarGurus alerts:

In other news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $279,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $351,109.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,351,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,908,507.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 356,071 shares of company stock worth $9,515,683 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.10. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.90.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CARG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

CarGurus Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.