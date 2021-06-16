Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Trading Down 5.5%

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)’s stock price dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50. Approximately 2,210 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 414,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

AXDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $524.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.77.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 25,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $169,432.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,787.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ron Price sold 6,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $42,466.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,372.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,649 shares of company stock worth $268,027 in the last ninety days. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 185.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 417.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 7,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. 40.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.