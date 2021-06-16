Achain (ACT) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.97 Million

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Achain has a total market cap of $9.97 million and $6.37 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Achain has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00103882 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00061692 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00023719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $301.31 or 0.00775049 BTC.

About Achain

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

